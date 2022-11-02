Shah Rukh Khan, the star whose stardom transcended hits and flops years ago

In October last year, Shah Rukh Khan made his way through screaming crowds, people jostling each other to get one look at him, hungry cameras demanding that all-important shot. The actor perhaps was at his most vulnerable, going to see his son Aryan in jail. There were videos of him taken from every angle, people trying to get close to him, some just trying to assess his expression, and a few jeering. Shah Rukh didn’t falter in his steps; neither did he quicken his pace. He nodded politely at the crowds, joining his hand in greeting when he spotted some elderly people. He never uttered a word of complaint even though there were many trying to break through physical boundaries. It would have been the most difficult time for him and his family, his son had been arrested, the chance of release seemed slight at the time and there were nationwide debates and discussions. Other celebrities had fired off their opinions and judgement, some decidedly mocking him, others expressing concern. But none of that showed on SRK’s face — he appeared calm and dignified. If you didn’t know any better, you would think he was going for a shoot.

SRK has always kept up that image in public, that quiet courteous nod and a gentle smile. During Dilip Kumar’s funeral, before comforting a grieving Saira Banu, he bowed and folded his hands at the watchmen as he walked in. It’s this un-starry behaviour from one of the biggest stars in India, is what sets him apart from others. While Salman Khan became the tough and hard-core Bhai in the 2000s, Aamir Khan perfected the perfectionist image and Amitabh Bachchan has always been the megastar — SRK became far more accessible and real to his fans. He didn’t even need Rs 300 crore films to prove it. The spate of flops before his sabbatical have not tarnished his sheen, if anything, the love for the star has been burnished by his struggles.

Adored through upheavals

When SRK remained below the radar on his birthday after Aryan’s arrest and didn’t come to the balcony and wave at fans like he normally does, there was a strong outpouring of love on social media. After a harrowing month of anxiety, it was soothing to see the support that he had. That’s where it sunk in—SRK has always had this overwhelming love and support. And it had gone far beyond his films, a long time ago.

Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan in Dear Zindagi. Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan in Dear Zindagi.

Every second person had some memorable meeting and encounter with him that they cherished—-where he had either joked with them, or helped someone, and never let the public know about it. Celebrities poured in emotional tributes—ranging from his close friends to those who had been acquainted with him, but still mesmerised by his charm. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta recalled how SRK had once transferred funds at a hospital, ‘without creating a fuss’ for a child suffering from a tumour. Newer actors like Swara Bhaskar and Alia Bhatt recalled that had always looked up at him as an idol and how he had guided them through the profession. For once perhaps, Twitter was a wholesome place to be on November 2, 2021. There were only words of love and fondness for the star, cherishing his wit, deadpan humour and clips from his old interviews made the rounds for weeks.

More than box office successes

It has been 30 years since SRK joined the Bollywood industry, but his stardom has transcended his films success at the box office. He hasn’t had the best couple of years in terms of films, as Jab Harry Met Sejal, Zero, among others, couldn’t perform as expected but fans, after a momentary nod of disappointment, don’t dwell much on it. Somehow, box office numbers aren’t a way to describe SRK. It’s his personality that shines through all the flops — you can’t be angry at him for too long. You’ll forgive him for a Jab Harry Met Sejal because he, himself, would laugh about it and make you laugh along with him. He cheered when his wife, designer and producer Gauri Khan took home a trophy and tweeted, “Chalo ghar mein kisi ko toh award mil rahein hain!!! (At least someone is winning awards in home).”

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at Mannat in 2018 (Photo: Instagram/gaurikhan) Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at Mannat in 2018 (Photo: Instagram/gaurikhan)

Memorably, one fan asked him during an AMA session on Twitter, “When will we get the sequel to Jab Harry Met Sejal?” He answered promptly, “Yahaan Twitter pe sab box office failures ka hi sequel kyon maang rahe hain??? (Why is everyone asking for sequels of all the box office failures?).”

Nevertheless in serious interviews, he would take the blame on himself, yet without blaming the story or the director. “I let people down with Jab Harry Met Sejal, which was an utter flop. But I didn’t want to let anyone down; I just liked the fact that koi story nahin thi, sirf ek ring ke chakkar mein the two people (SRK’s Harry and Anushka Sharma’s Sejal) kheechey chale jaate hain… it was very organic, slice-of-life thi.” He had said, instantly making a joke on how he doesn’t want a slice-of-life films now, ‘Poora pumpkin chahiye’. Of course, he can field offensive questions when it comes to it. He was asked by a reporter when he would ‘start making better movies’. SRK hit back, “When will you start asking better questions?”

There’s always a tone of affection and congeniality that SRK exhibits on social media. He asks the real dad questions to daughter Suhana when she posted a photo with Aryan and AbRam, asking why he doesn’t possess the same photo. His message of advice for her as she prepared for Archies debut went viral. He uses gentle terms of endearment for Alia Bhatt, wishing her luck for production debut Darlings and calls her ‘little one’. He would tease Gauri on her photos with little inside jokes and fun jibes. These little moments continue to contribute to the image of SRK today—and during his rough times, it’s this love that he falls back on.

Boycotts and outrage

Like his contemporary Aamir Khan, SRK has also faced more than his fair share of boycott trends and controversies. His film Dilwale in 2015, though it minted money, it still took a strong hit owing to his comment on intolerance. Yet, SRK remained confident about his fans.

Yet, as boycott trends began to engulf the industry in 2022 and certain groups started aiming for his upcoming film Pathaan, an old clip of SRK began to do the rounds. While he had a typically sardonic reply saying that the boycott trends work well as an excuse, he also said, “With due respect, kisiko hoga issue, kuch ek comment tha, kuch kisine bana diya, woh log bade khush honge…aur agar khush hai toh woh bhi khush ho…humari wajah se hi khush ho…but ess desh mein, Bharat mein, jitna pyaar mujhe kiya jaata hai, main yeh danke ki chot par bol sakta hoon, bahut kam logon ko kiya gaya hai. Aur woh pyaar ek baat se yah do cheezo se…sahi galat log samjhte hai…I don’t think that has affected me or my film or will ever affect me or my film (Someone will have an issue, someone would make a comment….but in this country, I do know that I have received so much love so I can say with certainty that many haven’t received that kind of love).”

In an interview to AIB a long time ago, SRK, who has often been criticised for not taking a political stance, explained why he prefers to not say anything publicly. He also knows that somehow there will be groups willing to drag him down, and each word that he says on sensitive subjects, could lead to him paying a heavy price. Yet as many celebrities testified, SRK shows his support without declaring it publicly. During the Padmaavat outrage, he extended his solidarity to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and advised them to keep silent on the matter. At the time he said that silence should never be mistaken for cowardice. “No, we are not hiding. As a matter of fact, the simple truth is this — there is a section of people who go on an ‘uprising’ so to say. If more prominent actors, actresses and directors came and talked about this film… as a matter of fact, many times I suggested to their team not to talk about this, just keep quiet because you are giving wind to fire. Nobody is scared, fearful or hiding their own skin as is said about Bollywood stars, ‘oh these people just want to earn money and not do anything for society’. No. We love our society. We make entertaining films and we want our society to be happy,” he had said at the time.

There’s an aura of magnanimity, genuine awe and love that surrounds SRK today. We only get to see the side of him that he wishes to show to his public, but somehow, that’s enough.