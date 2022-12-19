‘Thank you Messi for making us believe in talent’: Shah Rukh Khan leads Bollywood in celebrating Argentina’s FIFA World Cup win

In what turned out to be one of the most nail-biting FIFA World Cup finales of all time, Argentina defeated France in yesterday’s match, leading to celebration across the world as it was the perfect send-off for football star Lionel Messi, who was expected to be retiring after this match.

Bollywood celebrities cheered, including Shah Rukh Khan, who penned an emotional post after the match.

SRK wrote, “We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv….now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work & dreams!!”

Pooja Hegde tweeted in excitement, “Insane. Like WHAAAATTTTTT?!!! What a match. GREATEST OF ALL TIME. #Messi𓃵 ok, now I need to breathe. Phew!”

Singer Armaan Malik wrote, “This match gave me anxiety I never thought I was capable of having.” On the other hand Aly Goni tweeted, “Congratulations #Argentina #Messi .. #Mbappe you beauty now this game belongs to u.”Singer Rahul Vaidya added, “What a game !!! Congratulations Messi Congratulations Argentina .. Well played France.”

Ranveer Singh, who had shared a video of himself at the match tweeted, “What have I just witnessed ?!?! Historic. Iconic. Pure magic. #FIFAWorldCup…” He later wrote, “It had to be him. #Messi.”

Kartik Aaryan shared a photo of Messi and placed a crown sticker on it and wrote, “Shehzada,” a reference to his upcoming film.

It was an incredibly tense match with Argentina in the lead with 2-0, and then France levelled up during the match bringing the score to 3 all, and finally Argentina emerged victorious during the penalty shootouts.