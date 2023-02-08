Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for ‘letting the sun shine on Pathaan’ as the film continues to break box office records

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to the cinemas after four long years with YRF’s Pathaan and it was everything that his fans hoped for. The action-entertainer by Siddharth Anand celebrated SRK’s stardom in a way that brought audiences to their feet as the film’s songs played in the theatre. The movie has been breaking box office records ever since it hit screens, and on Wednesday, two weeks after the film’s release, SRK thanked his fans once again.

Sharing a new photo on Instagram, the actor wrote in the caption, “The Sun is alone….it Burns….and comes out of the darkness to Shine again. Thank u all for letting the Sun shine on #Pathaan.”

Pathaan was being seen as an acid test for Shah Rukh Khan as well as Hindi cinema that saw some big losses in 2022. After a lacklustre 2020 and 2021, producers had a lot of expectations from 2022 but apart from a few films like Drishyam 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files, not many Hindi movies made a mark at the box office. In fact, films with big stars like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh were not even getting the expected opening numbers so SRK’s movie was being seen as the big comeback for Bollywood.

Shah Rukh has also not had a big hit like Pathaan in many years. In fact, the film is now his biggest box office grosser. The last few movies of the actor like Zero, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Raees did not get much love from the audience but Pathaan has changed all of that for the star. The film has so far grossed Rs 865 crore at the worldwide box office.