Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for turning Pathaan into a festival, shares videos: ‘Yeh to kaafi zyada ho gaya…’

As Pathaan emerges as a blockbuster, Shah Rukh Khan shared photos and videos of his fans as they watched the film, danced to its songs, cut cakes and celebrated it as nothing short of a festival. The actor shared photos and videos from Delhi, Kolkata, Silchar, Nagpur, Bengaluru and many other cities as fanclubs shared how they watched the film and turned it into an event. The actor also shared videos and photos from Egypt, Australia and New Zealand, among other places.

He thanked his fans for their love, asking them to be safe at all times. For a particular video where a number of people have climbed on to a vehicle and were bursting crackers, Shah Rukh wrote good-naturedly, “Yaar yeh toh kaafi zyaada ho gaya thank u (Now this is too much).”

Shah Rukh changed his promotional strategy for Pathaan, his first film in almost five years. After a spate of disappointments, Pathaan has written box office history and has emerged as the biggest earner in Hindi ever. Instead of promoting Pathaan in the media, the actor hosted a number of ‘Ask SRK’ sessions and met with members of his fanclubs.

See how SRK fan clubs workdwide are celebrating Pathaan:

Thanks many time over Kolkata https://t.co/n2vBJnS8b4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 6, 2023

Wah kya baat hai https://t.co/geCcbQnchw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 6, 2023

Love you Bihar https://t.co/ipDPEFHb1x — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 6, 2023

Thank u New Zealand https://t.co/Uw8DspsTvV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 6, 2023

Well danced everyone thank u https://t.co/TIwc2DNk82 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 6, 2023

Thank u boys and girls https://t.co/TeoDPq3Hlk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 6, 2023

Pathaan, after 12 days of release, has recorded $38.68 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 429.90 crore. The total worldwide gross is an incredible 832.20 crore.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Yash Paryani, who is the head of one of Shah Rukh’s biggest fanclubs, said their prime objective is to build a community and spread positivity. He also added that it’s ‘the love for the man, who spreads it like one one else’, that binds them together. “We don’t just promote his films but we even follow his ideology. He is the only Indian to be felicitated by UNESCO for charity, and following his footsteps, we too have actively started doing charity drives. We are active throughout the year trying to help bring a change in society. As of now, as Pathaan releases, we are in a celebratory mood,” he shared.