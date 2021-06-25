Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans as he completes 29 years in Bollywood, says ‘needed to feel loved’

As Shah Rukh Khan’s debut film Deewana completed 29 years since its release, the actor took to his social media platforms to thank his fans for the overwhelming love he has received over the years. SRK, in the wee hours of Friday, tweeted, “Been working. Just saw the ’overwhelmed ness’ of the love of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it’s more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved….”

The superstar’s fans ensured that #29GoldenYearsOfSRK remained a top trend on social media. Fans have been flooding King Khan’s Twitter feed with messages of love and appreciation. One of them tweeted, “#shahrukhkhan Nothing to the world’s biggest Superstar, a journey which inspire millions of middle class people that “kuch banne ke liye taqat ki nahi… niyaat ki zarurat hoti hai”. Another person wrote, “Thank You for making me smile when I’m down. Thank You for inspiring me when I need inspiration. Thank you for teaching me something through your interviews. I love you Khan Saab. Thank you for everything.”

Meanwhile, as we wait for the special surprise that the superstar has promised his fans today, there is an update on his work front too. Reportedly, after Pathan’s shoot was held off due to the lockdown in April, we have learnt that he and Deepika Padukone are all set to resume work with a 7 to 10 day schedule at YRF studio in Mumbai.

Before debuting on the big screen with Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti’s Deewana (1992), Khan had done a string of projects on television. After Deewana becoming a hit, there was no looking back for him as he went on to becoming a part of many big banner films like Chamatkar, Bazigar, Darr among other. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero (2018) along with Anushka Sharma.