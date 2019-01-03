Shah Rukh Khan: I thank Aamir Khan for Rakesh Sharma biopic

After Aamir Khan denied being part of the Rakesh Sharma biopic tentatively titled Saare Jahan Se Accha, film’s co-producer Ronnie Screwvala had confirmed that the film will roll in 2019 and Shah Rukh Khan is doing the film.

Now, Shah Rukh Khan has also spoken about the film and thanked Aamir Khan for telling him about the project. In a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle, Shah Rukh said, “I thank Aamir [Khan] who was to do the film for calling me and telling me about the role as it would suit me. Whenever I get the time, I will try and spend time with him (Rakesh Sharma).”

Shah Rukh Khan will be portraying astronaut Rakesh Sharma in the film. Though SRK’s last film Zero did not perform well at the box office, the actor is now all set to take on the next challenge.

Talking to Indianexpress.com about the film, producer Ronnie Screwvala, in an interview in October 2018 said, “It (the script) has been with us for quite a long time. The film will go on floors early next year. We will make an official announcement soon.”

SRK was last seen in the film Zero which released on December 21, 2018. The much-awaited SRK-Aanand L Rai collaboration, Zero, also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, got mixed response from the critics as well as the audience.