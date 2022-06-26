Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for celebrating his 30 years in Bollywood: ‘For me, the best way to celebrate is to work round the clock’

Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday evening treated fans to a mirror selfie from his vanity van. Along with the picture, Shah Rukh said his way of celebrating his 30 years in Bollywood is by working round the clock. Thanking fans for celebrating his three decades in the film industry, SRK tweeted, “Thank u all for celebrating my 30 yrs with cakes & edits and all things nice. For me the best way to celebrate is to work round the clock today to create more entertainment. Love you all.”

Shah Rukh Khan has wrapped Pathaan, which is set to release in January next year. Now, he is juggling between Dunki and Jawan.

On Saturday, Shah Rukh went live on his Instagram account during which he spoke about how Pathaan is the kind of film he wanted to do for 30 years. Pathaan will see SRK performing action sequences. “It is an action film with wonderful co-actors Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Ashutosh Rana among others. It is the kind of film I wanted to do for 30 years. I always thought of myself as somebody who can do some cool action stuff. So, I think my impression about Pathaan is that what I really wanted to do when I first came to Mumbai, hopefully I have achieved that in Pathaan as an actor,” he said during the Instagram live.

Talking about Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan said he shares an amazing chemistry with the film’s director Atlee. The multi-lingual film marks SRK’s first collaboration with Atlee. “There is not much I can tell you about Jawan except the fact that I am having a great time as an actor. It is a different kind of film. Everybody has seen Atlee’s work. He makes outstanding mass oriented films, again a genre I have never done. So, I wanted to try my hands at it. And I think Atlee and I have good chemistry. I bring in some (to the film), he brings in some. Whatever we have done in Jawan is thrilling and exciting,” he said.