Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan sports teeka in viral photo after seeking blessings at Vaishno Devi temple, hides face as he returns to Mumbai

After visiting Mecca, Shah Rukh Khan recently visited the Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra. The actor's photos from the holy shrine are now doing the rounds on the internet.

shah rukh khanShah Rukh Khan recently visited Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra. (Photo: @ISRKzBeliever/Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan recently visited the Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra and now a photo from his visit is going viral. The actor was seen walking towards the shrine amid heightened security as he kept his face hidden from cameras. As per the video, he walked to the shrine to seek blessings ahead of his film, Pathaan’s release early next year.

In the new photo, the actor is seen posing for a photo with a teeka (vermillion) on his forehead. Twitter user @ISRKzBeliever shared a photo where one of the fans is posing with Shah Rukh. “Shah Rukh Khan yesterday after seeking blessings from Mataji of Vaishno Devi Temple. ❤️ Love You Legend @iamsrk!!!” read the caption.

Another user, @FanXGaurav, shared a photo as SRK posed with two of his fans.

Fans called SRK “a symbol of India’s secular ethos” in the comments section. One fan wrote, “Shahrukh Khan — at Mecca and at Vaishnodevi. Truly a symbol of India’s secular ethos.” Another fan wrote, “Most secular actor in the history of Indian Cinema.”

Shah Rukh returned with his team to Mumbai on Tuesday. As has been his practice of late, he kept his face hidden and didn’t pose for photos. He was also accompanied by Pathaan director, Siddharth Anand.

 

Also Read |Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan announces new business venture: 'My parents are extremely encouraging'

Before visiting Vaishno Devi temple, Shah Rukh had performed Umrah in Mecca. Videos and photos from his visit were circulated widely on the internet.

Shah Rukh Khan will be returning to the theatres after 2018’s Zero with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film’s first song Besharam Rang recently dropped online and garnered over 19 million views on YouTube in almost 24 hours.

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan in 2023.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 12:03:33 pm
Christopher Nolan reveals he recreated nuclear weapon explosion without CGI for Oppenheimer

Inside Sonarika Bhadoria’s dreamy roka ceremony with fiance Vikas Parashar
