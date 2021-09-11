Shah Rukh Khan teases OTT debut: ‘Picture abhi baaki hai doston’

What could superstar Shah Rukh Khan possibly miss out on? Well, his fans and colleagues might think otherwise, but Shah Rukh Khan is having ‘FOMO’ as his contemporaries are making grand debuts on digital platforms. In a new advertisement for streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar, Shah Rukh jokes about his fear of staying away from OTT platforms, something that his fans believe is an indication of his upcoming debut on the platform.

The video begins with Shah Rukh Khan waving at his fans from his balcony as he takes pride in the fact that no star manages to pull such a huge crowd outside their house. But his manager tells him that he is not sure about the superstar’s future because barring him, the biggest stars have now joined the OTT bandwagon. Shah Rukh shared the video on social media and it looks like there is a surprise in store for his fans.

SRK wrote in the caption, “Hmmmm….Picture toh abhi baaki hai….mere doston… #SiwaySRK.”

Shah Rukh’s close friend Karan Johar shared the video and wrote, “Never thought I’d see the day when even the Baadshah of Bollywood feels FOMO. Now I’ve seen everything!! @iamsrk,” while actor Ranveer Singh praised the superstar’s sense of humour in the ad. “INKA SANS OF HUMOR TOH ALAG HAI BHAISAHAB!!! @iamsrk KO BHI FOMO HO SAKTA HAI?? 🤪🤪🤪 #SiwaySRK #ad,” he wrote alongside the video.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for filmmaker Atlee’s yet-untitled actioner with South star Nayanthara. Besides, the actor is also working on Siddharth Anand’s action film Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.