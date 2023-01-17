scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan targets Telugu audience; plugs Pathaan in new serial Brahmamudi

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film is due in cinemas on January 25.

Shah Rukh KhanShah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. (Photo: Instagram/iamsrk)
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to creating awareness about his upcoming film Pathaan. He is mapping out promotional campaigns to reach new audiences in every corner of the country.

In a first, Shah Rukh features in a promotional video to announce the arrival of a new Telugu soap opera called Brahmamudi. In the video, he introduces the female protagonist Kavya. “A painter at heart. A responsible sister for a family,” says King Khan before plugging his film Pathaan for Telugu television audiences.

With less than 10 days to go for its release, Shah Rukh Khan is seemingly going ballistic on the promotional front. He’s reaching out to movie patrons in south India through all available channels. He has roped in the services of superstars of southern cinema to put Pathaan under the spotlight. Earlier, Tamil star Vijay released the trailer of the film’s Tamil version. Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli unveiled the trailer of the Telugu version.

Pathaan is Shah Rukh’s comeback film. After the debacle of Zero in 2018, SRK took a break from acting to reassess his career. And he’s returning in a full-fledged role after a gap of five years.

Director Siddharth Anand of War fame has helmed Pathaan. It’s said to be part of a spy universe created at Yash Raj Films. Speculations are rife that the film will see cameo appearances from Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film is due in cinemas on January 25.

