Shah Rukh Khan talks about his perfect Sunday in this throwback video: ‘No bathing, movie night with Gauri’

Shah Rukh Khan’s razor-sharp wit is legendary, something that stood out in the 90s itself. In an old video, SRK is seen sitting with Farida Jalal, who asks him to recount a normal Sunday for him. In a nonchalant manner, he mentions that his normal Sunday begins with getting scolding from Gauri, and he manages to sooth her with some romantic banter.

He says, “First thing I hear as soon as I get up is a scolding from my wife, about how much I’ve worked for the past six days and that I’ve barely been home, and not given her any attention. When I tell her, look Gauri, I’m very tired, she snaps saying, ‘Nothing! I don’t want to hear anything.’ When she stops scolding, I look at her with dreamy eyes, and tell her how beautiful she looks. As soon as I say that, she says that I also look very tired. After that I’m king, I don’t shower at all on Sundays. I don’t bathe at all on Sundays. I stay in bed, eat chips. The TV is turned on, I watch a film.”

SRK adds that he then gives his dog a bath, and takes out her tics. Following this, his friends come home. “We play games like Balderdash, Pictionary and Articulate, that goes on till evening. In the evening, we go out somewhere, normally to a discotheque, or dancing place, because my wife loves dancing, apart from the fact that she makes me dance to her tunes. Then at night, we just watch a film together, go to sleep, me and my wife.”

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, celebrity designer Gauri Khan, are one of the most beloved couples of Bollywood. SRK had first met Gauri when she was only 14 years old, and he was 18. The story goes that Shah Rukh was a shy guy who just couldn’t work up the nerve to ask Gauri out on a date. After a nervous first date, they dated for years before finally marrying. For Gauri, SRK has been the only one, as the designer had said during an interview, “Shah Rukh was the first person I met and went out with. And he has been the only man.”

With regard to the work front, SRK was last seen in Zero, and is now preparing for Pathan.