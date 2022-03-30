Shah Rukh Khan takes selfies with fans as he wraps Pathaan’s Spain schedule. See pics

Every leaked picture from the sets of Pathaan in Spain is leaving the fans of Bollywood’s ‘Badshah’ Shah Rukh Khan excited and eager to watch the action drama. Once again the fan pages of the superstar are abuzz with his pictures from Spain.

In the photos, SRK has his long tresses neatly combed, and this time around we do not see him in the rugged avatar that he has gotten into for the Siddharth Anand directorial. He is seen sporting a blue shirt with black, ripped denim. It looks like the actor obliged the fans’ requests for selfies while shooting for Pathaan.

As always, the pictures have Shah Rukh’s fans drooling over him. One of them commented on the viral photo, “😍Omg handsome king 😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️.” Another added, “Gorgeous look. Awesome looking hair. ❤️❤️.” A photo of Deepika Padukone was also shared on Instagram.

Recently, Siddharth Anand wrapped the Spain schedule of Pathaan. He shared how happy he is with what he achieved during the shoot. In a statement, he said, “The Spain schedule of Pathaan has turned out beyond what we had envisaged and we are absolutely thrilled about it! This is a film that commands massive scale and I’m very happy with what we achieved!”

He added, “This is going to be a visual treat for the audience. The fact that we could finally pull off such a magnificent Spain schedule without any hassle whatsoever is a huge feat for the entire production.”

The filmmaker also said that he plans to mount the film on a large scale. “We have all the intent to make Pathaan the biggest event film of India, given that we have the colossal superstars of our country in the film,” he stated.

Pathaan marks the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan to the big screen. He was last seen in 2018 film Zero. Also starring John Abraham, the film will release on January 25, 2023.