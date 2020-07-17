Shah Rukh Khan takes a jibe at himself on not working for over 1.5 years

Gauri Khan shared a throwback photo with Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo: Gauri Khan/Instagram) Gauri Khan shared a throwback photo with Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo: Gauri Khan/Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan always has a funny or witty response up his sleeve, be it on chat shows or social media. On Friday, the Bollywood superstar yet again left everyone in splits with his reply to wife Gauri Khan’s latest Instagram post.

Earlier today, Gauri shared a throwback photo featuring herself, SRK and his wax statue at Grevin Wax Museum, Paris. Along with the photo, she wrote, “Two much to handle… ❤️ @iamsrk”

Replying on Gauri’s post, Shah Rukh Khan commented, “Aur for the last 1 year & 6 months Dono ghar pe hain…!!!”

Aur for the last 1 year & 6 months Dono ghar pe hain…!!! https://t.co/waceG4EnyS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 17, 2020

The actor took a jibe at himself as his last movie to hit screens was Aanand L Rai’s Zero. The movie that came out in 2018 had Shah Rukh playing a vertically challenged man who falls in love, first, with a wheelchair-bound scientist (Anushka Sharma) and then with a popular actress, essayed by Katrina Kaif.

The film failed to perform at the ticket counters, and Shah Rukh Khan took a break from acting. Since then, the actor has been focussing on his production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

