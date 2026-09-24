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‘No one has Jigra to watch that film’: Shah Rukh shoots down Alia Bhatt’s idea
In a new advertisement, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor took hilarious digs at each other. The video is now going viral on the internet.
Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt are back with another interesting advertisement, leaving the internet in splits. The actor trio pitched their own film ideas to promote a brand. The funniest part of the ad was their argument and hilarious digs at each other over whose script to choose for promotion.
The ad opens with a steel rod brand casting Shah Rukh, Ranbir, and Alia. As they sit down for a meeting, veteran actor Bijendra Kala narrates an advertisement idea to the three actors, in which h they have to dance on the stage and promote the brand. However, All three of them disagree with his idea and share their own unique pitches from their previous films.
SRK suggests, “Don ko 12 mulkon ki police ne gher liya hai, par vo ghar tod nahi pa rahe.” Ranbir Kapoor takes a dig at him and says, “Iss ad ko jhelna mushkil hi nahi, namumkin hai,” adding, “Ek Rockstar hota hai, apni life ka best performance deta hai, duniya hila deta hai, par stage nahi hilta.” After this, Alia instantly roasts her husband and says, “O nadan parinde, beth ja.”
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The Jigra actor then goes on to explain her pitch, as she says, “Sir, mera wala simple, ek ladki hai, uska bhai jail mein hai, par vo jail tod nahi pa rahi.” Shah Rukh Khan jokingly replies, “Ise dekhne ka jigra kisi mein nahi hai.” After the trio gives their suggestion, SRK asks, “Konsi banani hai?” and the ad cuts to them dancing to a signature step.
The advertisement has gone viral on Reddit and other social media platforms. “SRK x Ranbir ads >>> other films,” a fan wrote. Another user commented, “Broooo marketing level.” “Hahahaha, Nadaan Parindey!!” a third comment read. Actor Shraddha Kapoor also dropped laughing emojis in the comments section of the clip.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on his next project, King. The action thriller has been directed by Siddharth Anand, and also features Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Suhana Khan. It is set to hit the theatres on December 24, 2026.
On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will feature in Love & War together, alongside Vicky Kaushal. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film will release on January 21, 2027. Before that, Ranbir also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which will hit the big screen around Diwali this year.
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