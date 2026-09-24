‘No one has Jigra to watch that film’: Shah Rukh shoots down Alia Bhatt’s idea

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt are back with another interesting advertisement, leaving the internet in splits. The actor trio pitched their own film ideas to promote a brand. The funniest part of the ad was their argument and hilarious digs at each other over whose script to choose for promotion.

The ad opens with a steel rod brand casting Shah Rukh, Ranbir, and Alia. As they sit down for a meeting, veteran actor Bijendra Kala narrates an advertisement idea to the three actors, in which h they have to dance on the stage and promote the brand. However, All three of them disagree with his idea and share their own unique pitches from their previous films.