Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu’s Dunki look revealed, see their leaked photo from London set

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu are currently busy filming Dunki. And the latest from their fans pages is a leaked photograph from the sets that has gone viral. SRK and Taapsee are sharing screen space for the first time in their maiden collaboration with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.
Shah Rukh has been shooting for Dunki in London for sometime now. He was spotted at the Waterloo bridge last week, leaving onlookers excited. Now, in his latest viral pic, he’s sporting a shabby look and wearing a red jacket. Taapsee’s character also looks on the go as she’s carrying a backpack.
Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed the film with Rajkumar Hirani with a hilarious video in April. He took to Twitter and called the 3 Idiots director his ‘Santa Claus’. In the video, SRK and Hirani talk about Dunki which is they said, will have comedy, emotion and romance, and sans SRK’s signature pose of spreading his arms.
As per the meaning of its title, sources claim that Dunki is expected to highlight the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’ by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and USA.
Shah Rukh Khan had previously produced Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla (2019). Taapsee is now acting with the Badshah of Bollywood for the first time.
In the meantime, Taapsee is awaiting the release of her next, Dobaaraa which has piqued the interest of the audience post its trailer launch on Wednesday. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the mystery thriller also stars Pavail Gulati. Dobaaraa will release on August 19.
