Swades’ Gayatri Oberoi quit films; married to 59th richest Indian with Rs 48,100 cr worth

The latest Hurun India Rich List 2026 declared the net worth of some of the wealthiest individuals in India. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is the richest Indian actor with a net worth of Rs 10,000 crore but a former co-star of the actor actually has a bigger net worth than him. Gayatri Oberoi (née Joshi), who worked alongside Shah Rukh in Swades, is married to real estate entrepreneur Vikas Oberoi, and as per this year’s list, Vikas’ net worth is listed at Rs 48,100 crore, and he is the 59th richest individual in India.

Vikas was on the same list last year as well and back then, his wealth was listed at Rs 42,960 crore. At the time, he was the 58th richest individual in India.

Gayatri and Vikas’ 9-storey Juhu home spread across 75,000 sq ft

Gayatri and Vikas reside in a nine-floor bungalow that is spread across 75,000 sq ft in the Juhu neighbourhood of Mumbai. The couple’s home was designed by Italian architect and designer Piero Lissoni.

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In an earlier chat with Architectural Digest India, Gayatri opened up about her home. The two basement levels are for parking and fitness. There is a separate floor for the gym, spa and a 12-seater cinema. The four floors above that – from ground to the third – are all for entertaining. The area starting from the fourth floor is their private living area. The rooftop has an infinity pool with a view of the Arabian Sea.

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Gayatri shared that her husband wanted their home to run like a boutique hotel but she hated that analogy. “Vikas always said the house should run like a boutique hotel—and initially, I hated that comparison. It’s a home, not a hotel! But in function, it truly does run that efficiently,” she told the publication. The residence also houses art by Ravinder Reddy, MF Husain and Manjit Bawa.

Vikas knew Gayatri was the ‘the one’

Gayatri started her career in the entertainment industry in the late 1990s as a VJ for Channel V. The next year, she participated in Femina Miss India International and went on to represent India at Miss International 2000. Gayatri’s big break came in 2004 when she landed the lead role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Swades. In 2005, she married Vikas.

While not much is known about their love story, Vikas spoke a bit about her in a chat with Economic Times back in 2014. “I had known Gayatri for a long time before we got married. We were just friends, more like acquaintances. Luckily, we kept bumping into each other and I strongly felt she was the one I wanted to spend the rest of my life with,” he said.

Gaytri Joshi in a still from Swades. Gaytri Joshi in a still from Swades.

Why Gayatri quit films after Swades’ success

After tying the knot, Gayatri quit films and in a chat with Bollywood Hungama in 2019, she elaborated on that decision. She said that after the success of Swades, she was very selective about the kind of roles she took on. She recalled winning several debut awards for the film as well, but it was right around that time that she met Vikas.

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“I met my husband, Vikas Oberoi, and I was very satisfied with where my career had taken me. And when I met Vikas, I realised that this was something that I wanted more than doing movies and being in Bollywood. That’s why, it was quite easy to give up that thought. I could have continued to work yet be married. But I consciously made that decision because if I am committing to something, I want to give my hundred percent to it. And I always wanted to commit my hundred percent to my marriage, to my family and to my children,” she said.

Gayatri said that she felt that she had been “lucky” and had a “great opportunity” but she wanted to move on to something that was also a part of her dream life, “having a wonderful family.” “I met my husband who’s like my soul mate in every way. I guess life sometimes has other plans and better plans,” she said.

Gayatri and Vikas are parents to two sons – Vihaan and Yuvaan.