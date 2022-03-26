scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan asks Sushmita Sen to work with him on his OTT app, she refuses. Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan, in a recent ad for Disney+ Hotstar, is seen messaging Sushmita Sen for a collaboration. Her refusal leaves SRK quite disappointed.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
March 26, 2022 12:57:27 pm
shah rukh khan, sushmita senShah Rukh Khan's latest ad has left fans in splits.

Following the trail, Disney+ Hotstar on Saturday dropped the latest ad featuring Shah Rukh Khan. In the same, the Bollywood star is seen sending a message to Sushmita Sen to work on his app SRK+. However, she puts down the offer saying she is busy with Hotstar as of now but can figure out next year.

The short clip opens with SRK frantically typing a message on his cellphone. The screen shows the text, “Hey Sush, let’s do something together for SRK+.” The Aarya 2 actor responds, “Busy with Disney+ Hotstar”, followed by “We can figure next year, pakka ha.”

The cold response from his Main Hoon Na co-star leaves King Khan disappointed. As he looks at the mobile screen, the replies make him wince, before he walks out of the screen dejected.

Also Read |Juhi Chawla says Aryan, Jahnavi and Suhana are ‘present and future’ of KKR, has a query for Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Disney+ Hotstar joined hands for a series of fun commercials, which started with SRK hinting at launching his own OTT venture. Before Sushmita, Rudra actor Ajay Devgn had also stepped in to add humour to the promotional videos. In a tweet, he teased Shah Rukh that the news of his digital platform came late, otherwise he would have released Rudra on the same. The Devdas actor had then replied, “Toh… Season 2 Disney+ Hotstar pe nahin, SRK+ pe hoga…. Pukka?.”

Watch Video |Shah Rukh Khan teases OTT venture SRK+; Ajay Devgn says, ‘Thoda ruk Shah Rukh’

In another video, the Zero actor appears with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Anurag and SRK are seen relishing a great meal until his manager, played by Gopal Dutt, reminds him that they need to come up with better ideas for the superstar’s OTT venture as top web shows hail from Disney+ Hotstar. To which SRK says, that “his name is enough” to be a web sensation.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As all the ideas proposed by Anurag are apparently already on the OTT major, an exasperated SRK dunks his mobile in a bowl of dal, letting out a theatrical ‘sorry’ afterward.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming Pathaan with Deepika Padukone in Spain. The YRF biggie also stars John Abraham and is being helmed by Siddharth Anand.

