Shah Rukh Khan surprises fans with appearance at Mannat a day after skipping birthday ritual

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan surprised his fans by waving at them from his iconic residence, Mannat, on Monday, a day after skipping his customary midnight birthday appearance and disappointing several fans. His latest appearance has reignited excitement among fans, with many saying the actor always finds a way to connect with them. On Monday, Shah Rukh appeared at his usual spot outside Mannat, which is currently undergoing renovation. The actor and his family have temporarily moved to apartments owned by filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani.

Shah Rukh Khan looked at the gathering, waved, struck his iconic arms-outstretched pose, saluted his fans, pointed towards them and blew kisses as the crowd cheered and chanted his name. He sported a casual look as he wore a white t-shirt with a denim pant.