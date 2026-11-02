Shah Rukh Khan surprises fans with appearance at Mannat a day after skipping birthday ritual

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Superstar Shah Rukh Khan surprised his fans by waving at them from his iconic residence, Mannat, on Monday, a day after skipping his customary midnight birthday appearance and disappointing several fans. His latest appearance has reignited excitement among fans, with many saying the actor always finds a way to connect with them. On Monday, Shah Rukh appeared at his usual spot outside Mannat, which is currently undergoing renovation. The actor and his family have temporarily moved to apartments owned by filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani.
Shah Rukh Khan looked at the gathering, waved, struck his iconic arms-outstretched pose, saluted his fans, pointed towards them and blew kisses as the crowd cheered and chanted his name. He sported a casual look as he wore a white t-shirt with a denim pant.
A little gesture, endless love! That’s our KING for you. Qaatil nahi, aashiq hai! ❤️🌹
@iamsrk
#HappyBirthdayKing #HappyBirthdaySRK #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #King #SRKUniverse #SRKDay https://t.co/FEMFFZbF34
— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 2, 2026
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His surprise appearance delighted fans, who quickly shared videos of the moment on social media. One user wrote, “A little gesture, endless love! That’s our King for you. Qaatil nahi, aashiq hai.”
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Many others expressed their delight that their favourite actor had “finally” made time for them. Another user wrote, “Uske fans bulaye, aur woh na aaye, aisa ho sakta hai kya? Love you king!”
Shah Rukh Khan turned 61 on Monday. However, he skipped his customary midnight appearance at Mannat this year and instead sent a message to his fans.
Although the actor was absent, a handwritten note was projected onto a giant screen outside Mannat, thanking fans for their birthday wishes and love. The projection also featured visuals from his upcoming film King.
The message read, “Thank you all for your wishes and love. Sending mine right back to you all.” He concluded with, “Lots of love and a big hug.”
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King, which also stars Deepika Padukone. As part of the birthday celebrations, the makers released a song “Tu Mil Jaye” from the film. It is scheduled to hit theatres in December.