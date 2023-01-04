Fan questions Shah Rukh Khan about using Khan in his surname: ‘Choti baaton mein mat pado please’

Shah Rukh Khan, on Wednesday, took to Twitter to host an #AskSRK session with his fans. With his film Pathaan releasing later this month, fans were quick to send in their questions and SRK entertained them with his witty, charming replies.

When one of the fans asked Shah Rukh how much he earns in a month, Shah Rukh gave the kind of answer that can only come from a man who had humble beginning. “Pyaar Beshumaar kamata hoon….har din (I earn immense love every day),” he wrote.

Another fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about his family background and why he writes Khan at the end of his name and to this, Shah Rukh said that he considers the whole world to be his family. He added that one doesn’t earn their status in society by their family’s name, but by the work they do. He wrote, “The whole world is my family….family ke naam se naam nahi hota….kaam se naam hota hai. Choti baaton mein mat padho please. (The whole world is my family. One doesn’t earn their name because of their family. They earn it with their work. Don’t indulge in such petty things)”.

Shah Rukh even replied to some haters during the ‘Ask me Anything’ session. When a user asked him what was the purpose of watching Pathaan, Shah Rukh pondered about the purpose of life and wrote, “Oh God these people are really deep….what is the purpose of life? What is the purpose of anything..? Sorry I am not such a deep thinker.”

When another hater declared Pathaan a disaster and wrote that Shah Rukh should retire from the movies, the actor reminded them that he was 57 years old. “Beta badhon se aise baat nahi karte!! (Kid, that’s not how you speak with elders),” he wrote.

At the opening ceremony of Kolkata International Film Festival, Shah Rukh Khan had spoken about the hate one receives on social media and said, “I read somewhere negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative, making it divisive and destructive.”

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan releases on January 25. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. After Pathaan, SRK will also be seen in Jawan and Dunki.