Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya in Madhavan directorial Rocketry?

We had told you Madhavan was turning filmmaker with his upcoming venture Rocketry – The Nambi Effect. Initially, the actor was supposed to co-direct the film with Ananth Mahadevan, but he took over the reins after the latter’s exit. The latest buzz is that Suriya has been approached to play a cameo in the project. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Madhavan and Suriya share a great rapport since they collaborated on Mani Ratnam’s Aaytha Ezhuthu. The duo have been spotted at many gatherings and parties together. One may recall Madhavan playing a cameo in Jyotika’s Magalir Mattum, produced by Suriya’s home banner 2D Entertainment.

Meanwhile, a few reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan may also make a cameo appearance in the Hindi version of Rocketry. And it is a sheer coincidence how Madhavan played a cameo in SRK’s latest release Zero.

Rocketry – The Nambi Effect, expected to release by mid-2019, is based on the life of scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was allegedly accused of espionage in 1994 and got arrested. After four years, he was declared innocent by the Supreme Court followed by multiple investigations.

Major portions of the film have been shot in and around India, France, Scotland and Russia.