Celeb spotting: Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone, Ranveer Singh and others

From Shah Rukh Khan to Sunny Leone, here’s what celebrities were up to in Mumbai. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) From Shah Rukh Khan to Sunny Leone, here’s what celebrities were up to in Mumbai. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan is back in town after spending some quality time with Gauri, AbRam, Suhana and Aryan Khan in Italy. The actor was spotted at Mumbai airport. On the work front, Shah Rukh has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Zero, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone launched the trailer of an upcoming web series based on her life. The web series titled Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone will narrate the journey of how Karenjit became Sunny Leone, the adult star-turned-Bollywood actor.

Apart from Shah Rukh and Sunny Leone, our shutterbug caught Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and others in Mumbai.

Here are photos of Bollywood actors clicked in B-town:

Shah Rukh Khan was clicked at Mumbai airport. However, the actor was not accompanied by his family. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Shah Rukh Khan was clicked at Mumbai airport. However, the actor was not accompanied by his family. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Sunny Leone launched the trailer of her web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Sunny Leone launched the trailer of her web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh seemed excited to be Rohit Shetty’s hero. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Taapsee Pannu launched the trailer of her next titled Mulk. The actor would share screen space with Taapsee Pannu launched the trailer of her next titled Mulk. The actor would share screen space with Rishi Kapoor in the courtroom drama. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky Kaushal is back from Serbia where he was shooting for his next movie titled Uri. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushal is back from Serbia where he was shooting for his next movie titled Uri. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Kalank actor Varun Dhawan was spotted in Juhu. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Kalank actor Varun Dhawan was spotted in Juhu. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan was snapped enjoying the Mumbai rain. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan was snapped enjoying the Mumbai rain. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd