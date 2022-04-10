Shah Rukh Khan’s fun Sunday drive with son AbRam and daughter Suhana Khan, see photos

Here’s a piece of a virtual treat for Shah Rukh Khan’s fans. The doting dad SRK took his kids, daughter Suhana Khan and youngest son AbRam for a Sunday outing. SRK was driving the car himself.

In the photos, SRK was seen with his glasses and mask on, and also had a big smile on his face, while daughter Suhana sat in the front seat. Suhana was also joined by her little brother AbRam in other photos.

See the latest photos from Shah Rukh Khan’s Sunday drive with son AbRam and daughter Suhana Khan:

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

SRK and his family members kept a very low social profile after Aryan Khan was arrested in October last year in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case. But of late Shah Rukh Khan is keeping busy with his multiple projects.

Aryan Khan had attended Kolkata Knight Rider’s (KKR) first IPL match of this year. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan represented the actor at the match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings which took place at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium recently. Aryan, along with sister Suhana Khan and co-owner Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnavi, also represented their parents during the IPL auction earlier this year.

Suhana Khan too watched the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium last week with her good friend and actor Ananya Panday.

SRK recently wrapped a part of the shooting of his upcoming film Pathaan, along with co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in Spain. Shah Rukh is also expected to be a part of filmmaker Atlee’s upcoming film.