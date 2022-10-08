scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan sums up 30 days with Jawan team: ‘Thalaivar blessed our sets, Vijay fed me delicious food’

Shah Rukh Khan has summarised his last 30 days with the team of his upcoming film Jawan. During his time in Chennai for the film's shoot, he met Rajinikanth and actor Vijay.

shah rukh khan in jawanShah Rukh Khan in Atlee's Jawan.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has been stationed in Chennai for the shoot of his upcoming action-thriller Jawan, written and directed by Atlee. On Friday, the actor shared how he has been having a blast during his time in the city with the film’s team. He also mentioned meeting Rajinikanth and actor Vijay.

Shah Rukh, in his latest tweet, mentioned how he saw a movie with his Jawan co-actor Nayanthara and partied with music composer Anirudh Ravichander. He had some thoughtful conversations with his other co-actor, Vijay Sethupathi and the one who made him feast on scrumptious food was actor Vijay. Shah Rukh also thanked Jawan’s director Atlee for his hospitality and said he wants to learn the recipe of Chicken 65 now.

Also read |Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee meets Vijay on sets of Varisu

The actor’s tweet read, “Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets…saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food.Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for ur hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe!”

Jawan is mounted on a huge scale and also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Yogi Babu. It will be released in theaters in June 2023. Shah Rukh’s first look from the film has already created quite a buzz among his fans who have been waiting to watch him on the silver screen for the last four years.

Also read |Gauri Khan turns 52: Her thoughts on husband Shah Rukh Khan and kids Aryan, Suhana, AbRam

Talking about Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan said in a statement, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-10-2022 at 08:53:44 am
