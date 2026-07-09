Shah Rukh Khan-Suhana Khan’s King budget is Rs 450 cr? Director responds

With the year reaching its halfway mark, anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan’s King continues to soar. Slated to release in December, the film reunites the superstar with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. While the makers have only unveiled the film’s first look and release date announcement so far, it has been enough to keep fans intrigued, promising Shah Rukh in the avatar of a deadly assassin.

Amid the excitement, recent reports claimed that King is being mounted on an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore, making it the most expensive film of Shah Rukh Khan’s career. The reports further suggested that the figure also includes the actor’s remuneration, putting the film ahead of his previous action blockbusters Pathaan (Rs 350 crore) and Jawan (Rs 400 crore) in terms of production cost.