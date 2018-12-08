Shah Rukh Khan shares photo with Suhana from Zero sets, says she helped him get the lyrics right

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan recently shared a photo from the sets of Zero on his social media where he could be seen rehearsing Zero’s song “Mere Naam Tu” with his daughter Suhana Khan. SRK shared the image with a caption that read, “Of all the things I have done for Mere Naam Tu…this is the sweetest. My daughter teaching me to get the lyrics right on the sets. Hope after she sees the song she approves…”

And not too long ago, we had caught a glimpse of Suhana in the making video of the song. Composed by Ajay-Atul, the song has been choreographed by Remo D’souza. In the released clip, both Shah Rukh and Anushka can be seen rehearsing their heart out for the romantic number, which has been brought to life by Abhay Jodhapurkar.

During the making of the video, Anushka, who plays differently abled Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder, shared her experience of shooting for the track. The actor said that while the clothes she shot the song in for the duration of two weeks were very comfortable, she wasn’t left alone to her devices as in the latter half of the track, colours and water were splashed onto her.

“It was the best time for me as I was in the most comfortable outfit, usually when you think of an actress in a costume for a romantic song, we are in uncomfortable outfits, and here I was in a night suit for like…so many days, it was amazing,” Anushka said.

So far, the makers have released two tracks from the movie. While “Mere Naam Tu” is a romantic ballad, the second song, which features Shah Rukh and Salman, is an upbeat track called “Issaqbaazi.”

Zero features Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in significant roles. The Aanand L Rai directorial will hit the big screen on December 21.