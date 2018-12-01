Shah Rukh Khan heaps praise on Suhana Khan after watching her play in London

Suhana Khan recently played Juliet in the play Romeo Juliet in London and father Shah Rukh Khan cannot stop showering praise on his darling daughter. The Zero actor recently took to his social media accounts and shared a photo collage with a poster of the play on one side and an endearing click of him with Suhana on the other.

Applauding his daughter’s brilliant performance, Shah Rukh wrote, “With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team.”

With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team. pic.twitter.com/Y4dBdNiiqT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 30, 2018

Suhana Khan has often expressed her wish of being an actor. Shah Rukh Khan too has spoken about his daughter’s wish to become an actor just like him. In an interview to DNA, he said, “Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She’s extremely good on stage, I’ve seen her performances. She’s admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry.” While SRK and Suhana’s fans await the 18-year-old’s Bollywood debut, the young star has already made her debut on a fashion magazine cover. She adorned the Vogue’s August issue.

On her 18th birthday this year, Shah Rukh wished his star daughter with a quirky tweet. He tweeted, ” “Like all daughters, I knew you were always meant for flying…and now u can also legally do what u have been doing since u were 16…!! Love u.”

Over the years, Suhana Khan, with her public appearances, be it at weddings, family vacations or on the runway with mother Gauri, has become a social media star.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Aanand L Rai’s film Zero. Also starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, the movie has Shah Rukh playing a vertically challenged man. Zero hits the theaters on December 21.