This ‘sunkissed’ photo of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan will drive away your Monday blues

Shah Rukh Khan and family are spending some quality time together in Barcelona. While SRK along with Gauri Khan, AbRam Khan and Aryan Khan left for the holiday destination from Mumbai, his daughter Suhana Khan flew down to the city from London. Yesterday, Gauri shared photos of AbRam and Aryan with Shah Rukh. She captioned the image as “Best a woman can get… soaking the sun with my boys in Barcelona.” Soon, we saw King Khan taking to social media and sharing another photo. SRK posted the photo on Instagram stories. In the photo, we see Suhana planting a kiss on the Badshah’s cheek. Shah Rukh captioned the image as “sun-kissed.”

While Suhana has often attracted eyeballs for being a perfect combination of grace and beauty, Shah Rukh’s eldest son Aryan has often become the talking point for being a look-alike of his father. Recently, Aryan attended Akash Ambani’s engagement bash with SRK and Gauri.

Karan Johar had shared a couple of photos from the event. Here’s a look:

On the work front, Shah Rukh has just wrapped up the shoot of his next film Zero. The actor, who plays a vertically challenged man in the film, took to Twitter and shared, “A film never finishes…but so many beautiful things come to an end around it. Thanks everyone for a very fruitful & hectic shoot. #ZeroTheFilm.” The film stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Written by Himanshu Sharma and helmed by Aanand L. Rai, Zero is slated to hit the screens on December 21.

