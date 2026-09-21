Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan visit Lalbaugcha Raja, watch

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, visited Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja amid the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Shah Rukh, Suhana and Gauri made their way through the crowd to the pandal, surrounded by security personnel. They were accompanied by SRK’s manager, Pooja Dadlani.

Videos from Lalbaugcha Raja showed Shah Rukh Khan shielding Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan from the crowd as they headed towards the pandal.

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For the Ganpati darshan, Shah Rukh, Gauri and Suhana were dressed in traditional attire.

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