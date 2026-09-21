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Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan visit Lalbaugcha Raja, watch
Videos from Lalbaugcha Raja showed Shah Rukh Khan shielding Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan from the crowd as they headed towards the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, visited Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja amid the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Shah Rukh, Suhana and Gauri made their way through the crowd to the pandal, surrounded by security personnel. They were accompanied by SRK’s manager, Pooja Dadlani.
Videos from Lalbaugcha Raja showed Shah Rukh Khan shielding Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan from the crowd as they headed towards the pandal.
For the Ganpati darshan, Shah Rukh, Gauri and Suhana were dressed in traditional attire.
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The latest appearance comes days after Shah Rukh attended the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at their Mumbai residence Antilla.
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On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film, also starring Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal, is scheduled to release on December 24.
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