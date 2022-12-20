scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan wants daughter Suhana to ‘learn and teach me back’ all the acting skills she acquires: ‘Everything I don’t know…’

Suhana Khan shared the photo of a journal that was gifted to her by her father and superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

suhana khanSuhana Khan shared what Shah Rukh Khan has taught her about acting. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram, NetflixIndia/YouTube)
Suhana Khan took to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared her ‘Tuesday inspiration.’ Suhana shared a series of photos from her journal which showed that it was gifted to her by her father Shah Rukh Khan. One of the pages read ‘On acting’ suggesting that the journal had SRK giving acting tips to his daughter. The last photo mentioned the year 2014, presumably when the journal was gifted.

Shah Rukh took to the comments section and wrote, “Everything I don’t know of acting, I have put it there for you to learn and teach me back, little one.” Suhana is making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies in 2023.

 

The filming of The Archies wrapped recently. Set in the 1960s, the film is the Indian adaptation of the popular Archies comics. The film will release on Netflix and the platform had recently shared photos from the film’s wrap party.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is also venturing into showbusiness with his debut OTT series. Aryan is the showrunner, director and writer for an upcoming series and recently announced the same on social media.

 

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his return on the silver screen with YRF’s Pathaan. The actor has not appeared in a lead role since 2018’s Zero. Co-starring with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan is set to release in theatres on January 25.

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan where he co-stars with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline with Taapsee Pannu.

