Shah Rukh Khan suffers from ‘big time FOMO’ as kids Aaryan, Suhana and Abram do a photo shoot in his absence: ‘My little circus’

Shah Rukh Khan seems to be having fun commenting on the new photos shared by his children, son Aaryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan which also feature their younger brother Abram. After Aaryan broke the internet by sharing pictures of himself and his siblings, Suhana, on Tuesday, shared a picture with her two brothers.
As soon as Suhana posted the picture, and pasted three monkey emoticons as her caption, Shah Rukh Khan was quick to comment, “My little Circus – Big time FOMO!!.” This new photoshoot of the Khan kids is done by celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker.
In Suhana’s picture, she is seen donning an all denim outfit, whereas her older brother Aaryan is wearing a khakhi jacket and Abram is seen in a black jumper.
Suhana’s post garnered a lot of love from her friends and fans. Gauri Khan’s good friend, and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame Seema Sajdeh commented, “❤️😍😘,” Maheep Kapoor and her husband and actor Sanjay Kapoor too dropped several heart emojis on the young actor’s post. SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani called them, “Adorable monkeys 💕.”
Earlier Shah Rukh Khan had posted a fun comment on Aaryan’s photos. He had commented on Aaryan’s pics, and wrote, “Why I don’t have these pictures!!!!!! Give them to me NOW”. Responding to his father’s comment, Aaryan had written, “I’ll send them to you the next time I post…so probably in a few years haha.”
Suhana is making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Aryan Khan, on the other hand, is reportedly set to don the director’s hat soon.
Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand is busy shooting his upcoming big ticket films. He will be seen in films like Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and Atlee’s Jawan, with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.
