Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Embarrassed boys hide faces as they photobomb Suhana Khan by mistake, Shah Rukh Khan steals the show at airport

Shah Rukh Khan, followed by his daughter Suhana Khan, was spotted at Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning.

Shah Rukh Khan- Suhana KhanShah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan were spotted at Mumbai internatinal airport. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has his hands full with multiple projects releasing next year, was spotted at Mumbai international airport early on Wednesday morning. SRK, being his calm and gentle self, was dressed casually as he exited his car to board a flight this morning.

The star was accompanied by his entourage, including his bodyguard Ravi Singh. SRK, dressed in denims and t-shirt had a brown leather jacket on and his signature sunglasses.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Paps were very happy to click SRK this morning as he did not have a big umbrella covering him, like the last few times. A video from his airport spotting has surfaced on social media as a few paps have posted a video on their handles. SRK’s fans were happy to see their icon’s glimpses. One fan commented, “Wow 😍😍😍😍😍aaj b utna hi handsome hain SRK,” another wrote, “He did not hide behind an umbrella🤔😉😎.”

A little after SRK was spotted at the airport, his daughter Suhana Khan was seen at the airport too as she was preparing to fly out of the city. Suhana was dressed in casual denims and grey t-shirt with a hoodie. Suhana also had a mask on.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The young actor in the making posed for the paps. Some social media users commented on the video featuring her, as one wrote, “Pretty Suhana! :).” In the video Viral Bhayani has posed, we see a few boys trying to hide their faces as they inadvertently enter the frame. As they try to move out of the frame and look embarrassed, Suhana also looks at them in amusement. One Instagram user pointed it out, and wrote, “Peeche Wale ladke kyu sharmaye😂😂.”

Shah Rukh Khan will be making a grand comeback with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actioner is scheduled to release on January 23, 2023. After opening the year with Pathaan, SRK will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan along with Nayanthara, and then in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

Suhana is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archie along with Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and others.

 

 

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 11:05:12 am
First published on: 16-11-2022 at 11:05:12 am
