scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Must Read

After Atlee’s film, Shah Rukh Khan starts shooting next with Rajkumar Hirani

After wrapping Atlee's film, Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly started shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's next.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: April 16, 2022 2:21:33 pm
Shah Rukh Khan- Rajkumar hiraniShah Rukh Khan has reportedly started shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's next. (Photos: Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram, Express Photo)

After taking a break from the silver screen for a few years, Shah Rukh Khan seems to be on a roll with back to back film shoots. The actor, who has been busy shooting for Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan and Atlee’s next, has now started shooting for yet another film.

According to sources close to the project, SRK started shooting for his next with Rajkumar Hirani earlier this week. The source shared with us, “SRK started shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s film on Wednesday. He was shooting for Atlee’s film until last week.”

Also Read |Inside Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s mehendi that had ‘happy tears, blissful moments’: ‘Something out of a dream’

According to several media reports Shah Rukh Khan’s venture with the 3 Idiots director is an immigration drama which is reportedly set in a village in Punjab, and it has been reported that this is where the film’s cast and crew will continue shooting for a couple of weeks. The film will also be shot in Budapest and London.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Reports also suggest that Taapsee Pannu stars alongside SRK in the film, which is also being co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

It is being said that SRK has wrapped up Atlee’s film, reportedly titled Lion also starring Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priya Mani, Yogi Babu and Sunil Grover. An official announcement regarding the film is still awaited.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Meanwhile, the only film of the star that has been announced is Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is set to release in theatres on January 25, 2023.

Pathaan will mark SRK’s return to the silver screen after 2018’s Zero.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tie the knot: Best photos from their dreamy wedding

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 16: Latest News

Advertisement