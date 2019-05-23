Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero debuts on Netflix — with a twist

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero released in theaters in December 2018 and drew quite a polarising response from the audience as well as critics. The film is now available on Netflix and there is an additional opening scene.

Earlier, the film started with a dream sequence featuring SRK and Tigmanshu Dhulia’s characters. Now, the film opens with a chimp who is introduced by Anushka Sharma’s voice over. She plays Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder, a scientist who is planning the first manned mission to Mars. Her character suffers from cerebral palsy.

In the voice over, Sharma’s character gives the audience a brief idea about her life, family, work and there is also a hint as to what is coming ahead in the story. It is only after this scene that we see the theatrical opening scene of the film. One can say that this new scene gives the audience an idea as to where the plot is headed.

Shah Rukh Khan played a vertically challenged man Bauaa Singh in the film. Zero also stars Katrina Kaif as film star Babita Kumari. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero was mostly praised for Kaif’s performance.

Zero was recently premiered at the Beijing International Film Festival. Shah Rukh Khan was present at the festival and spoke about Indo-China relations in terms of art and films.

In terms of box office collection, Zero earned Rs 19.35 crore on its opening day but the numbers dwindled in the following days. The film could only manage a lifetime collection of Rs 90.28 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are yet to announce their next project after Zero. Katrina Kaif will soon be seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat.