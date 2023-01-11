Shah Rukh Khan responds as SS Rajamouli applauds Pathaan trailer amid Golden Globes ceremony: ‘Just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu’

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is in the US currently, and is enjoying the win of RRR song “Naatu Naatu” at Golden Globes 2023, has applauded the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, Pathaan. Before the Golden Globes award ceremony began, the film director took to Twitter to wish Shah Rukh good luck for Pathaan’s release. The actor responded to his tweet by congratulating him on his big win at the international platform.

Rajamouli tweeted, “The trailer looks fab👌🏽 The King returns!!! Lots of ❤ @iamsrk. All the best to the entire team of Pathaan…” He quote-tweeted Shah Rukh’s older tweet where he had requested RRR actor Ram Charan to let him touch the Oscar trophy that he would bring home. He had written, “Thank u so much my Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan. When ur RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!! (Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi! ) Love you.”

The trailer looks fab👌🏽

The King returns!!!

Lots of ❤ @iamsrk . All the best to the entire team of Pathaan… https://t.co/TvtVhTIshk — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 10, 2023

Ram Charan had unveiled the Telugu version of Pathaan’s trailer on Tuesday. Vijay had shared the Tamil version of the trailer and SRK thanked both the stars for their humble gesture of promoting Pathaan for him.

Replying to Rajamouli’s good wishes, SRK congratulated him on “Naatu Naatu’s” win and told the filmmaker that he danced to the song the moment he heard about its win at Golden Globes 2023. “Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!!” read Shah Rukh’s tweet.

Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!! https://t.co/Xjv9V900Xo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 11, 2023

RRR is now expecting nominations in the Academy Awards, Critics Choice Awards and the BAFTAs. It has become quite popular in the US ever since its release on Netflix.

Pathaan, an action thriller, is helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham along with Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia. It is scheduled to release in the theaters on January 25. Shah Rukh Khan shared the trailer of the film in all the versions and wrote on Twitter, “Right vs Wrong, Good vs Evil – they are two sides of the same coin. Experience the epic clash of two brutal forces in #PathaanTrailer now!”