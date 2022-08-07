Shah Rukh Khan spoke to Alia Bhatt in ‘Darlings lingo’ after watching the film, Suhana Khan watched the movie twice

August 7, 2022 4:35:57 pm
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently revealed superstar and co-producer of Darlings, Shah Rukh Khan, spoke to her in ‘Darlings lingo’ after watching the movie. Talking about Shah Rukh’s family’s reaction to the feature, Alia said that Suhana Khan watched the movie twice and added, “They all loved it.”
In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Alia said, “Shah Rukh saw it and he spoke to me in that Darlings lingo ‘thanks yous fors suchs lovelys films’. She added that even Gauri Khan, Suhana and Aryan have watched her movie, stating, “They all loved it. They all saw it. They were so kind. Suhana saw it two times. The second she saw I was (like) ‘guts, you have seen this for the second time’.”
Further talking about how they enjoyed the film, she said, “Khud ki tareef kaise karu (how do I praise myself?) but they enjoyed it. Lets’ say they were very happy, loving, and supportive and they really loved it.”
Shah Rukh Khan recently watched the movie and he later took to Twitter and wrote, “Been working the last few days non stop….so needed to indulge in my favourite past time….’the love of my own person’ & to pamper myself will spend the day with Prabhuji / Thums up and #DARLINGS (sic).”
Darlings was released on Netflix on August 5. The film has received largely positive reviews so far. Apart from Alia, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew play pivotal roles in the film. The movie revolves around the characters of a young married couple, Hamza and Badru (Vijay and Alia), and highlights the the issue of domestic violence against women through their dynamic.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
