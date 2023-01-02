Shah Rukh Khan spends new year at Alibaug farmhouse, Aryan Khan seen with friends in Dubai. Watch video

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan were spotted by fans ringing in New Year in Alibaug and Dubai respectively. Pictures of the father-son duo made their way to social media, where the two looked clearly unaware that they were being filmed.

Shah Rukh was spotted at his farmhouse in Alibaug, in a picture that’s clicked from the outside. It features the superstar standing behind a closed window, dressed in a black T-shirt.

[Latest]: King Shah Rukh Khan celebrating holiday and new year at Alibaug.#Pathaan pic.twitter.com/pNM0QeZYTh — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) January 1, 2023

According to reports, Shah Rukh was joined by wife Gauri, daughter Suhana and youngest son AbRam for the celebration at the farmhouse. His eldest son Aryan was spotted celebrating new years in Dubai.

In a series of videos and pictures that have surfaced on social media, Aryan is seen talking to friends while guests in the party are seen grooving to music.

On the work front, Aryan Khan is all set to enter the entertainment industry as he announced that he was done with the writing part of his first project and will soon be taking it on the floors. It was previously reported that SRK had roped in Israeli director Lior Raz of Fauda fame to mentor Aryan on the project.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan is gearing up for her Bollywood debut. Suhana will be seen alongside Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and many others in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

Shah Rukh, meanwhile, while return to the big screen after four years with Pathaan, set to release on January 25. He will follow it up with two other films lined up for the year, Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.