scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan spends new year at Alibaug farmhouse, Aryan Khan seen with friends in Dubai. Watch video

According to reports, Shah Rukh was joined by wife Gauri, daughter Suhana and youngest son AbRam for the celebration at the farmhouse.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan were spotted celebrating new years at two separate locations. (Photo: Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club/Twitter, aryankhan_fanz/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Shah Rukh Khan spends new year at Alibaug farmhouse, Aryan Khan seen with friends in Dubai. Watch video
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan were spotted by fans ringing in New Year in Alibaug and Dubai respectively. Pictures of the father-son duo made their way to social media, where the two looked clearly unaware that they were being filmed.

Shah Rukh was spotted at his farmhouse in Alibaug, in a picture that’s clicked from the outside. It features the superstar standing behind a closed window, dressed in a black T-shirt.

According to reports, Shah Rukh was joined by wife Gauri, daughter Suhana and youngest son AbRam for the celebration at the farmhouse. His eldest son Aryan was spotted celebrating new years in Dubai.

In a series of videos and pictures that have surfaced on social media, Aryan is seen talking to friends while guests in the party are seen grooving to music.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @aryankhan_fanz

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @aryankhan_fanz

 

On the work front, Aryan Khan is all set to enter the entertainment industry as he announced that he was done with the writing part of his first project and will soon be taking it on the floors. It was previously reported that SRK had roped in Israeli director Lior Raz of Fauda fame to mentor Aryan on the project.

Also Read |Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Delnaaz Irani smile and pose in inside pictures from The Archies’ party

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan is gearing up for her Bollywood debut. Suhana will be seen alongside Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and many others in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore

Shah Rukh, meanwhile, while return to the big screen after four years with Pathaan, set to release on January 25. He will follow it up with two other films lined up for the year, Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-01-2023 at 17:04 IST
Next Story

Chennai This Week: Handicrafts, classical music and some comedy to entertain city residents

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor ring in New Year in style
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close