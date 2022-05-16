After Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan sends best wishes to ‘baby sister’ Suhana Khan on The Archies: ‘Go kick some a**’

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on Sunday shared the first look of her upcoming film, The Archies, which marks the Bollywood debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. Since then, friends and family have been sharing best wishes for Suhana. Her father, actor Shah Rukh Khan, penned a note for her, while mother Gauri Khan expressed her excitement in her social media posts. Now, her brother and SRK’s elder son Aryan Khan has shared a sweet wish for the debutant.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Aryan shared the poster of The Archies and wrote a message for Suhana on it. “Best of luck baby sister. Go kick some a**,” the message read. He also shared his reaction to the teaser of the film. “Teaser looks awesome. Everyone looks great. All of you will kill it,” he concluded.

On Sunday, Gauri Khan shared a picture of a box of cupcakes with Suhana’s character from The Archies on it. In another social media post, she cheered for Suhana and congratulated the team of the Zoya Akhtar directorial. “Congratulations… all the best to all the amazing kids and team of #TheArchies . And who better than @zoieakhtar to guide them through this journey!! You did it @suhanakhan2!” the caption read.

Shah Rukh Khan also welcomed Suhana to movies and shared some wise words with her ahead of the debut. “And remember Suhana, you are never going to be perfect. But being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor. The brickbats and applause is not yours to keep. The part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you. You have come a long way baby. But the road to people’s heart is unending. Stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be light… camera and action!,” he mentioned in a post as he referred to himself as “another actor.”

The Archies also marks debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor.

The official logline of the film reads, “A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult, still promises to have something for every generation. We can’t wait to see the new kids on the block!” The announcement video has a music track by Ankur Tiwari playing in the background.

It is set to release in 2023.