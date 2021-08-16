Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan returns to Instagram after 2 years with belated graduation post: ‘Better late than never’

Actor Shah Ruk Khan’s son Aryan is not really active on social media, but when he does post, he manages to create quite a stir among his fans. Recently, he took to Instagram and shared a belated mandatory convocation post. He graduated from the University of Southern California and received his degree in May at a socially distanced graduation ceremony.

He captioned his photo, “Forgot about the mandatory graduation post. Better late than never I guess (beer glass emoji).” In the photo, Aryan is wearing his university t-shirt with a large black hoodie. He kept to his tradition of looking away from the camera, and not smiling. Aryan’s latest post comes two years after his previous one, which was in September 2019. His sister Suhana is more regular on the photo-blogging site.

Fans were overjoyed to see his post, and thanked him for the photo. “Thank you for this,” one wrote, while another commented, “Missed you Aryan!”

In May, Aryan’s photos from his graduation went viral on fan accounts. In the visuals, he was standing on stage with his degree. “Aryan Shah Rukh Khan. Class of 2020. Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television production, School of Cinematic Arts,” the text read.

While Suhana plans to make her Bollywood debut in the near future, Aryan has no such interest in acting. He has a passion for filmmaking, as SRK once said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

Shah Rukh Khan had talked about his son’s career options on David Letterman’s show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. “He looks nice, he’s tall and…okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer,” the actor said.

“He came and said ‘I don’t think I want to act’. And his issue was, which I think is very practical and honest. He said, ‘Every time I’ll be compared to you. So if I do well, it will not be because I got skilled at this. It’ll be ‘oh obviously he’s his son, so he will do well’. It’s in the genes. And if I don’t do well, it’ll always be look at him. What his father did and look at him. What is he doing? So he said ‘I don’t want to be in that kind of position’,” Shah Rukh added.