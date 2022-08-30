scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan parties with Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle, see inside pics

Aryan Khan was recently seen partying in Mumbai with his friends and actors Shruti Chauhan and Isabella Kaif.

Aryan Khan- Shruti Chahuhan- Isabella KaifAryan Khan recently partied with actors Shruti Chahuhan and Isabella Kaif in Mumbai. (Photos: Shruti Chauhan/ Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan on Sunday night partied with Katrina Kaif’s sister, actor Isabelle Kaif, television actor Karan Tacker and a bunch of other friends, in Mumbai. Pictures from this bash have appeared on actor Shruti Chauhan’s social media platforms.

Aryan Khan, Isabelle Kaif and Karan Tacker, among others, attended Shruti’s birthday bash at a posh restaurant in South Mumbai. Aryan is seen dressed casually in a black t-shirt, denims, and a yellow jacket. Isabella is seen wearing a black dress and Karan is also seen casually dressed for the evening.

Aryan Khan- Shruti Chauhan Aryan Khan with Shruti Chauhan. (Photo: Shruti Chauhan/ Instagram)

Shruti is an upcoming actor who has acted in a few advertisements and is a fashion model. She has also had a small role in Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shruti Chauhan (@callmeshruts)

Shruti, who celebrated her birthday with Aryan and Isabella, took to Instagram to write a heartfelt note. She wrote, “Luckiest girl in the world for all I have ever gotten in my life and to have so many people love me so immensely. Couldn’t be more loved and just so so grateful for everything I have ever had. Thank you to all my beautiful friends who are like my family and everyone who wished and sent me the most heart warming messages. It was so overwhelming to read all of it.It means the world to me. There is nothing I wanted more than to spend it with all my close people! And I’m sorry whoever I missed tagging, or don’t have pictures with, you know we had more fun than to think about it! Love you all who came and those who couldn’t. It meant so much to me! Thank you thank you everyone ❤️.”

Aryan Khan is set to soon enter Bollywood soon as a writer and filmmaker. Isabella made her acting debut with Time to Dance with Sooraj Pancholi. She will next be seen in Suswagatam Khushamadeed.

 

 

