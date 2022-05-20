Aryan Khan joins sister Suhana Khan on The Archies set. See photos

Suhana Khan, the daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, makes her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s much-awaited The Archies, an adaptation of the Archie Comics set in Indian context. She stars as Veronica, one of the major characters in the story.

A teaser that was released recently has been receiving mostly positive response particularly the casting, the aesthetic and so on. However, many have also called out the project, alleging nepotism.

It appears that on the set of the movie, Suhana’s brother Aryan Khan also joined his sister. Photos of them have surfaced online thanks to fan accounts on social media sites. The film is being shot in the popular Tamil Nadu hill station of Ooty that is nestled in Nilgiri hills.

You can see the photos for yourself below.

The Archies also stars Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson), and Khushi Kapoor (Sridevi’s daughter), Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

The official logline of the film reads, “A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult, still promises to have something for every generation. We can’t wait to see the new kids on the block!” The announcement video has a music track by Ankur Tiwari playing in the background.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan ended his hiatus from social media for the first time after the drug bust case to congratulate his sister for the film. Taking to his Instagram stories, Aryan shared the poster of The Archies and wrote a message for Suhana on it. “Best of luck baby sister. Go kick some a**,” the message read.

The Archies is set to release in 2023.