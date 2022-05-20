scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 20, 2022
Must Read

Aryan Khan joins sister Suhana Khan on The Archies set. See photos

Suhana Khan's brother Aryan Khan was also present on the set of The Archies. Photos of them have surfaced online thanks to fan accounts on social media sites.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 20, 2022 9:19:13 am
suhana khan, aryan khanAryan Khan was on the sets of The Archies. (Photo: shahed.mohamed.14473/Instagram)

Suhana Khan, the daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, makes her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s much-awaited The Archies, an adaptation of the Archie Comics set in Indian context. She stars as Veronica, one of the major characters in the story.

A teaser that was released recently has been receiving mostly positive response particularly the casting, the aesthetic and so on. However, many have also called out the project, alleging nepotism.

It appears that on the set of the movie, Suhana’s brother Aryan Khan also joined his sister. Photos of them have surfaced online thanks to fan accounts on social media sites. The film is being shot in the popular Tamil Nadu hill station of Ooty that is nestled in Nilgiri hills.

You can see the photos for yourself below.

Best of Express Premium

S Somanath: ‘Private players in space sector can boost defence, manufactu...Premium
S Somanath: ‘Private players in space sector can boost defence, manufactu...
Afghan economy in tatters, relations on hold, Delhi and Kabul trade via D...Premium
Afghan economy in tatters, relations on hold, Delhi and Kabul trade via D...
Explained: NATO expansion & RussiaPremium
Explained: NATO expansion & Russia
Explained: Where the rupee is headed, and what its fall means to consumer...Premium
Explained: Where the rupee is headed, and what its fall means to consumer...
More Premium Stories >>

The Archies also stars Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson), and Khushi Kapoor (Sridevi’s daughter), Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

The official logline of the film reads, “A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult, still promises to have something for every generation. We can’t wait to see the new kids on the block!” The announcement video has a music track by Ankur Tiwari playing in the background.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan ended his hiatus from social media for the first time after the drug bust case to congratulate his sister for the film. Taking to his Instagram stories, Aryan shared the poster of The Archies and wrote a message for Suhana on it. “Best of luck baby sister. Go kick some a**,” the message read.

The Archies is set to release in 2023.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai How India is lighting up Cannes 2022
From Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai: How India is lighting up Cannes 2022

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 20: Latest News

Advertisement