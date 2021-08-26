Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is not allowed to go shirtless at home: ‘Don’t do something a girl can’t do’

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is a chivalrous man. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha had once told indianexpress.com that it was after knowing Shah Rukh that he learnt more about how to treat women well. “He (SRK) treats women very well. He has found a fantastic balance between chivalry and treating them as equals,” the filmmaker said. Well, it seems Shah Rukh wants to instil the same values in his children as well.

Bollywood’s Badshah has made it a rule for his elder son Aryan Khan to always wear a t-shirt at home in front of his female relatives. “I believe that a man in his house doesn’t have the right to go shirtless in front of his mother, sister or women friends. I tell Aryan to put on a t-shirt all the time,” Shah Rukh said in an earlier interview with Femina.

He added, “If you’d feel uncomfortable seeing your mother, daughter, sister, women friends without their clothes on, why would you expect them to accept you shirtless? It’s got nothing to do with having breasts or not—don’t do something a girl can’t do.”

Shah Rukh Khan poses with sons Aryan and Abram. (Photo credit: Gauri Khan/Instagram)Recently, Aryan graduated from the University of Southern California (USC). A photo from his graduation ceremony went viral on social media. Aryan was awarded the degree of Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television production, School of Cinematic Arts.

Talking about Aryan’s ambitions in life, Shah Rukh had earlier said that “he just wants to be bigger than me, and that’s cool.” The doting father also claims that now his children are his friends. When one of his fans questioned him during an AMA, “Sir, you once told on KwK (Koffee With Karan) that you have no friends and you don’t know how to maintain friendships. Would you still say the same?” SRK replied, “Nahi ab mere bachche mere dost hain (No, now my kids are my friends).”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has started working on his much-awaited return to the screens, Pathan. The film which is yet to be announced officially, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.