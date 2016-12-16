Aryan Khan has deleted his Instagram account and we are shedding a silent tear

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has deleted his Instagram account. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has deleted his Instagram account.

Aryan Khan is to teenaged girls what his dad Shah Rukh Khan is to many generations of women — the perfect pin-up and an amazing mix of good looks, good looks and good looks (as Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham would have said. Only girls, you will have to look elsewhere for the SRK Jr pictures as he has gone missing from Instagram, the one-stop shop for all things Aryan.

Whatever Aryan shared on his private Instagram account soon found a place on his innumerable fan pages and onto the feed of his fans. But now, none of that anymore. The young man, who is at present pursuing his studies in the US, has suddenly gone AWOL and fans don’t know what to do.

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan on films

According to reports, not only has Aryan deleted his own account, many of his fanclubs have followed suit and deleted his old images. This includes Aryan looking all strong, silent and handsome as he showed a strange propensity not to look directly into the camera, the pictures of Aryan and tiny tot AbRam goofing around and those killer images where Aryan shared the frame with dad SRK.

According to the buzz, Aryan may have gone off Instagram to keep his personal life private or play hard-to-get as he finally takes a call on his future in the film industry. Some are even suggesting this has been done because dad Shah Rukh wants his family to stay away from the spotlight. While we find it hard to believe given what a cool dad SRK is, the sources remind us of Shah Rukh’s own decision to keep his children off his social media accounts as much as possible to give them privacy. As it might be, we are already missing you Aryan and come back soon on social media.

In the meanwhile, here are some images from Aryan’s Instagram handle…

Come on Aryan, return to Insta already.

