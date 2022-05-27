Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs on cruise case, Pooja Bhatt reacts

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been cleared of all charges in the drugs on cruise case for which he spent 26 days in judicial custody. He was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from a cruise ship off the Mumbai Coast in October 2021. As Aryan got a clean chit, his lawyer Satish Maneshinde released a statement.

In the statement, the advocate thanked the Special Investigation Team for investigating the case in an ‘objective manner’.

The statement read, “The Arrest and Detention of Aryan Khan for 26 days was unjustified more particularly when he was not found in possession of any drugs, there was no evidence of any kind, there was no material of any nature of the violation of any law much less the NDPS Act. We are happy that the Special Investigation Team under Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh investigated the case in an objective manner and decided not to file a complaint against Aryan Khan for Lack of Sufficient Evidence. God is Great. Satya Meva Jayate. Satish Maneshinde Adv.”

In a statement released on Friday, the NCB said, “SIT carried out its investigation in an objective manner. The touchstone of the principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt has been applied. Based on the investigation carried out by SIT, a complaint against 14 persons under various sections of NDPS Act is being filed. Complaint against rest 6 persons is not being filed due to lack of sufficient evidence.”

As Aryan got a clean chit, actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt wrote on Twitter, “Sameer who? Er sorry, where? Ah! Probably very busy being a righteous, publicity shy officer elsewhere? So much of a mess to clean up after all. And who better than the least corrupt of them all to cure society of all evil & rot. Except this time, no selfies allowed. #truthprevails.”

Senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi talked to NDTV and shared how he and his clients including Shah Rukh Khan are relieved after the clean chit to Aryan. “I am very relieved and so must be my clients, including Shah Rukh Khan. Ultimately, truth has prevailed. The anxiety it caused to the accused and his parents…it was a harrowing experience for him and his family,” he said.