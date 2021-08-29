Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan breaks his own rule as he chills with Ahaan Panday and other friends: ‘Homies’

A picture of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is going viral on social media platforms, which shows him posing with a couple of his friends. The photo was shared by Aryan’s friend Abhay on Saturday evening. In the picture, Aryan is seen striking a pose with his friends. Abhay tagged the picture as “Homies.” Apart from Aryan, the picture also features Ahaan Panday, Ananya Panday’s cousin. Aryan is seen wearing a grey shirt, which he paired with a plain white t-shirt. As soon as the picture went viral, many of SRK and Aryan’s fans posted adorable comments. The fans pointed out how the star son has broken his rule of not looking at the camera. For a change, Aryan is looking directly into the camera while maintaining his cool indifference.

The picture has come a couple of days after Aryan posted a picture of himself on his verified Instagram profile. Sharing the photo, Aryan wrote, “Forgot about the mandatory graduation post. Better late than never I guess.” The new post came a year after Aryan’s last post, which he posted from University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts. He graduated from USC and received his degree in May at a socially distanced graduation ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhay (@abhay7_)

While Aryan is selective about posting updates or giving a sneak-peek into his life, his sister Suhana is active on the photo-sharing app.

Aryan is Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son. Earlier this year, during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, the superstar tagged his kids as his friends. When one of his fans questioned, “Sir, you once told on KwK (Koffee With Karan) that you have no friends and you don’t know how to maintain friendships. Would you still say the same?” SRK replied, “Nahi ab mere bachche mere dost hain (No, now my kids are my friends).”

SRK had also expressed how Aryan is more keen to become a filmmaker while Suhana Khan wants to become an actor. On the work front, SRK has Pathan to his credit, which marks his comeback to the big screen after three years.