Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan attends a party in Mumbai’s nightclub, video goes viral. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who got a clean chit from the NCB in the last year’s drugs-on-cruise case, was recently spotted partying with his friends in Mumbai. A video of him from the city’s nightclub was shared on social media.
One of Aryan’s fan club on Instagram shared a video featuring him, and the caption of the video read, “Aryan at a party last night 🥃🕺.” In the video, the 24-year-old is seen standing beside a bar. He pulls down his mask for a few seconds to take a sip of his drink and then pull it up again. For the party, Aryan was dressed casually in a black t-shirt.
Shah Rush and his family members kept a very low social profile after Aryan Khan was arrested in October last year in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case. But now they are back to making public appearances.
A couple of months back, Aryan visited his sister Suhana Khan on the set of Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies, an adaptation of the Archie Comics set in Indian context. Suahan stars as Veronica, one of the major characters in the story. Photos of them surfaced online. Aryan had also represented his father SRK during the IPL auction earlier this year. He also attended Kolkata Knight Rider’s (KKR) first IPL match of this year which took place at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.
Aryan is now reportedly writing projects for streaming platforms. SRK has also resumed work properly. He will be seen in three films–Pathaan, Jawan, Dunki, which will release in the theaters next year.
