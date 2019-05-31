Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam’s sixth birthday bash

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan hosted a birthday party for their younger son AbRam as he turned 6 on May 27. The photos from the Marvel themed party surfaced on social media and from the looks of it, it appears SRK’s little one and his friends had a great time celebrating the birthday. Also present at the party were Suhana and Aryan, who probably took a break from their studies for their sibling’s birthday.

Advertising

The photos from AbRam’s birthday celebration features an Avengers’s themed cake, a caricature making corner, a gaming section and a lot more.

Also, after a long time, we see the entire Khan family in the same frame as AbRam cut his birthday cake with father Shah Rukh and mother Gauri standing by his side.

See all the photos from AbRam’s birthday celebration

Last month, Shah Rukh Khan shared a collage of himself and AbRam and wrote, “You never really understand your personality, unless you have a Mini Me who acts the same way.”