Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam make the ‘sweetest couple in the world’

Gauri Khan on Wednesday shared an adorable photo of Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan. The photo’s caption read, “Can we just declare them the ‘sweetest’ couple in the world. #lovegoals #kissonforehead.”

SRK and Gauri keep sharing photos of their family time. Recently Shah Rukh had shared a picture of himself with daughter Suhana and wife Gauri. He wrote, “Two many beautiful women..Too little time. Will be back NYC to savour their company & love again…soon.”

See recent photos of Shah Rukh Khan with his kids and wife Gauri Khan:

Can we just declare them the ‘sweetest’ couple in the world. #lovegoals #kissonforehead pic.twitter.com/hpN9QVNeas — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) November 28, 2018

Two many beautiful women..Too little time. Will be back NYC to savour their company & love again…soon. pic.twitter.com/easmUspiqZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 17, 2018

In other news, Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen at the Hockey Men’s World Cup held in Odisha. SRK performed on AR Rahman’s Hockey anthem “Jai Hind India”. Sharing a picture from the event, SRK tweeted, “Thank u Odisha for all the excitement, love & the grand beginning to the World Cup Hockey. @naveen_odisha it was lovely to meet u sir. To all the players have a great tournament….& yes..Chak De India!”

Thank u Odisha for all the excitement, love & the grand beginning to the World Cup Hockey. @naveen_odisha it was lovely to meet u sir. To all the players have a great tournament….& yes..Chak De India! pic.twitter.com/bQ2BajiG7O — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 27, 2018

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Aanand L. Rai’s directorial Zero along with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.