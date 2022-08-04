Shah Rukh Khan snapped at Mumbai airport after wrapping up UK schedule of Dunki. See photos, video

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday. The actor returned to India after wrapping up the London schedule of his upcoming film Dunki.

Wearing a military print jacket and cap, Shah Rukh looked uber cool. He was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani. Several photos and videos of King Khan at the airport have left fans excited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Shah Rukh Khan was clicked at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shah Rukh Khan was clicked at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan had been shooting for the Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki in the UK for a few weeks now. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, the film happens to be the trio’s maiden collaboration. Shah Rukh had previously produced Taapsee’s 2019 movie Badla.

Touted to be an ‘emotional-romantic comedy’, Dunki is set to hit theatres on December 22, 2023. As per sources, Dunki is expected to highlight the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’ by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and USA.

Shah Rukh Khan also has Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and Jawan with Tamil director Atlee in the pipeline.