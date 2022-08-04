scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan snapped at Mumbai airport after wrapping up UK schedule of Dunki. See photos, video

Shah Rukh Khan is busy filming Rajkumar Hirani's next directorial Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 4, 2022 6:47:58 pm
Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for Dunki. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday. The actor returned to India after wrapping up the London schedule of his upcoming film Dunki.

Wearing a military print jacket and cap, Shah Rukh looked uber cool. He was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani. Several photos and videos of King Khan at the airport have left fans excited.

Also read |When Shah Rukh Khan heaped praise on Vijay Sethupathi for being the 'most wonderful actor', watch video

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

shah rukh khan news Shah Rukh Khan was clicked at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shah rukh khan airport photos Shah Rukh Khan looked his casual best at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan had been shooting for the Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki in the UK for a few weeks now. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, the film happens to be the trio’s maiden collaboration. Shah Rukh had previously produced Taapsee’s 2019 movie Badla.

Touted to be an ‘emotional-romantic comedy’, Dunki is set to hit theatres on December 22, 2023. As per sources, Dunki is expected to highlight the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’ by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and USA.

Also read |Alia Bhatt says despite a few flops, Shah Rukh Khan needs 'no advice': 'He's the magic and magician put together'

Shah Rukh Khan also has Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and Jawan with Tamil director Atlee in the pipeline.

