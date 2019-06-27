Shah Rukh Khan: There’s no better film in the world when it comes from the heart

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the trailer of Marathi romantic drama Smile Please on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Directed by fashion designer-turned-filmmaker Vikram Phadnis, the film stars Mukta Barve, Lalit Prabhakar, Prasad Oak and Aditi Govitrikar in pivotal roles.

During the trailer launch, Shah Rukh shared some light moments with Vikram Phadnis. He also praised Vikram’s work as a fashion designer and said, “To me whoever becomes a filmmaker becomes very dear. So, I was very thrilled when he made his first film. I just hope his goodness and creativity is taken over to cinema, so all of us can have a lot of beautiful films to watch. Today I asked Vikram, ‘Have you made a nice film or not?’ Not that I am someone who should be right now credited with making good films or not. But what the hell? If you work for so many years, you can be a bit patronising. I told him to make an action or comedy film and he said he made it from his heart. There is no better film in the world when it comes from the heart. I hope the film reaches to more people.”

SRK added, “Sometimes the purpose of film and storytelling is to invoke a feeling of compassion, love, togetherness and goodness. Inspite of all the emotional upheavals that we might face, I think that any story or film reminds us that in our journey, how much ever ups and downs there maybe, we are not alone. And we should always carry this message in our heart no matter how much we have to struggle.”

Talking about Smile Please, Vikram Phadnis said, “The meaning of Smile Please is that everybody has struggles, be it emotional, physical, mental or financial struggles, but when you say smile please to that person, half your battle is won.”

The film’s story revolves around a very successful female photographer and how she reaches the pinnacle of success and then hits rock bottom.

Smile Please is scheduled to release on July 19, 2019.