Flashback Friday: When Shah Rukh Khan refused to do Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire

Danny Boyle’s Academy Award-winning film Slumdog Millionaire could have found a place in Shah Rukh Khan’s filmography, had the Badshah of Bollywood spared some time to meet the legendary filmmaker. It isn’t unknown that Danny had initially offered the role of game show host to SRK, but the latter’s unavailability landed it at the doorsteps of Anil Kapoor.

As per sources, Danny wanted SRK onboard as the actor was the actual host of KBC season 4. But when Danny visited Shah Rukh at his residence Mannat, the actor kept himself busy and failed to spare time for a meeting with the director.

On BBC chat show Friday Night with Jonathan Ross, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I was very keen for that film to be made. I didn’t do it because the host was a bit of a cheat, and I thought people might think I would do the same thing.”

The actor also told Bombay Times, “I know Danny felt bad about it. But he is such a good human being. And his love for India is something very special. After I saw the film, I thought Anil had done a fabulous job and deserves every bit of the success.”

Slumdog Millionaire went on to win eight Academy Awards.